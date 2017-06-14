Rep. Barton's sons hid during shooting at baseball practice

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

Congressman Joe Barton was on the baseball field when he says he first heard the gunshots.



He quickly turned to see his sons, Brad and Jack, who were nearby in the batting cages.



"I looked down there, and I yelled at Brad my oldest son to get down and they both did," Barton said.



Barton was worried about his youngest son 11-year-old son Jack. "I got Jack, and he crawled under a car outside of the fence, and he was under the car with the bleachers between him and the shooter, so he was in a really safe place," Barton said.



He says he could see his son under the car as the shooter kept firing.



"While that is going on, I could see Jack and under the car, and said 'Stay down Jack. Stay under the car. Stay under the car,'" Barton said.



The congressman has represented the Ennis and Arlington area since 1985, so his family is well-known to the locals.



Russell Thomas is the former Mayor of Ennis and his friend. "I saw him and Jack at church last Sunday. You just never know," Thomas said.



Becca Thomas was an intern for Barton in 2010. She says there was rarely, if any, security at the practices but is shocked by what happened.



“It was saddening. It was shocking. It’s not something that you would think would happen, especially when you are doing something as innocent and fun as a baseball game,” Becca said.



Barton says the Congressional baseball game has been played for more than a 100 years. He says it's important the game goes on, so terror doesn’t win.

