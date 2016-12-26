Remembrance events to mark anniversary of deadly tornadoes

Garland tornado damage (Photo: WFAA)

ROWLETT -- On the one-year anniversary of the devastating North Texas tornadoes, several events are planned to remember the 13 lives lost and the hundreds left without homes.

Though multiple tornados tore through Dallas, Ellis, and Collin Counties, the cities of Rowlett and Garland experienced the worst of the damage. More than 600 of the 702 homes damaged or destroyed that day were in those two cities, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“It is an opportunity to remember those that lost their lives that day as well as all the people who were blessed to make it through the storm,” said Garland Mayor Douglas Athas.

John Paul Jones Park will host a “Pause to Remember” at 11 a.m. in Garland, and a candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the I-30 bridge where nine people were killed.

Rowlett is also holding a remembrance event of their own at Schrade Bluebonnet Park. A 4 p.m. ceremony there will include the unveiling of sculpture remembering everything lost in the tornado.

Although mayors from both cities expressed satisfaction with the help and progress made to clean up the ravaged areas, several families and individuals are still dealing with insurance companies and developers to get back into a new home.

There are 65 lots remaining empty where homes once stood in Rowlett.

“I think we are going to see some significant progress in the coming year,” said Rowlett Mayor Todd Gottel.

Copyright 2016 WFAA