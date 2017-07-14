Remains found in Southlake identified as man missing since May

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS - Human remains found earlier this week in a wooded area of Southlake have been identified as those of a 60-year-old man who had been missing since May.

The Tarrant County medical examiner identified the remains found in the 1300 block of North White Chapel Boulevard as Joshua L. Michelson, who had been reported missing May 25.

Police said Michelson was in Southlake “visiting an acquaintance” before he went missing. Investigators searched but were unable to find him.

No foul play is expected in Michelson’s death.

“Information provided to investigators indicated that Michelson had expressed a desire to harm himself, although a cause of death is still pending,” read a release from Southlake PD.

An investigation was ongoing.

© 2017 WFAA-TV