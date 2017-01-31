Refugees left wondering what's next

DALLAS – The phones are ringing, and incoming emails binging, inside the offices of Mosaic Family Services.

While President Trump’s executive order restricting travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, and halting refugee admissions, worries refugees abroad, it's also stoking fears in North Texas, creating a flurry of activity at Mosaic, a non-profit helping refugees start their new lives in America. Many of them families from war-torn countries.



“It’s sad,” said Walter Nguyen, executive director at Mosaic. “I feel the pain.”



According to Refugee Services of Texas, of the 112 refugees approved by the united nations and the U.S. State Department to be resettled in Texas by the end of February, 57 have been canceled because of the ban. The state of Texas takes in the second highest number of refugees across the country, based on statistics from UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.



Refugees are resettled in the U.S. after lengthy, stringent security screenings. Background checks that can take more than a year to complete (https://www.state.gov/j/prm/ra/admissions/). Since President Trump’s travel ban, agencies like Mosaic working to help refugees are left wondering what happens next.



Walter, who runs the non-profit, left Vietnam after the war, fleeing by boat. The husband, and father of two, said the displaced have suffered enough. He fears what will happen if they’re not allowed to be resettled.



“They’re losing hope, its hopeless now, they don’t know what’s going to happen to them. It’s a very, very dark future awaiting ahead of them,” he said. “We need to continue to be a compassionate, welcoming country.”



Despite having arrived with nothing in the early 1980’s, Walter was filled with hope, he said.



“I was given an opportunity to build my new life here and look where I am today,” he said. “I’m doing a job that I enjoy every single day because I am giving back and I work with the people I share the same condition and situation when I first came.”



Haidar was born in Iraq – one of the seven banned majority Muslim countries along with Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. He worked for the U.S. military helping with logistics in Baghdad before moving stateside in 2008.



As a program coordinator for Mosaic, Haidar assists refugees with a host of immigration issues once resettled. When asked why he chose this line of work, he doesn’t skip a beat.



“Because I love people,” he said. “United States love everyone. United States have highest value of human rights. And I still believe in that.”



Although in favor of travel restrictions, Haidar said the temporary travel ban may hurt refugees. Refugees like him who need of a safe haven.



“I do believe that a lot of things will change,” he said. “I have hope that we will find a system that in the meantime will protect our country, and in meantime allow the innocent families and kids to come here to U.S. as well. I just have a big hope that things will get better.”



A hope shared by the millions still waiting.

