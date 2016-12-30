Recycling Plant fire in Plano making neighbors sick

(Photo: WFAA)

PLANO, TEXAS - 13-year-old Emanuel Martinez can see Republic Services recycling center from his backyard.



The plant services Plano and Richardson's residents and sits next door to Cottonwood Grove mobile home park. Normally the proximity isn't an issue, but that changed Wednesday when the plant caught fire.



"I breathe and gag. It feels like you want to vomit," Martinez said.



Smoke continues to come from the smoldering building. Fire crews say it's too dangerous to go inside, so they have to let the fire continue to burn. Steve Stoler, City of Plano's director of communications, says demolition crews started work Friday to bulldoze the building. Once that happens, crews can put out the flames and the smoke.



"Once the building is down, it should be a matter of hours," Stoler said.



City officials say they haven't received any complaints from residents about the smoke causing health problems. While residents in the mainly Spanish speaking community may not call in complaints, they say the side effects are real. Resident Jesus Mondrhun says his younger brother can't stay at home because the fumes make him vomit.



"He's been with my aunt for the last two days. My mom is getting sick too," Mondrhun said.



The 19-year-old is also concerned about his home. He says the ground is saturated with water from fire crews and he's afraid the family's mobile home will sink into the ground.



"We don't have anywhere else to go, we can't afford to rent an apartment right now," Mondruhn said.



Most residents say they don't have anywhere else to go while the smoke lingers. City officials encourage them to stay inside as much as possible while crews continue to fight the fire. The city of Plano doesn't own the plant, but it had crews monitoring toxin levels in the area the night of the fire.



"It gets better, then the wind changes and it gets worse. I think everyone has a headache or is nauseous," Mondruhn said.



Neighbors say the last 48 hours have felt long, and they're now looking forward to the moment the smoke clears.

