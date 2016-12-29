Richardson, Plano recycling services impacted after fire

Republic Recycling (YouTube)

RICHARDSON -- The City of Richardson is informing residents that recycling will be picked up as trash temporarily after the Republic Recycling Center in Plano caught fire Thursday morning.

"Richardson residents are asked to place trash and recycling out at their normal collection point for service," City officials said in a press release on Thursday.

The drop-off location at the West Side Pump Station near Cottonwood Park will also be temporarily closed, the City said. Richardson residents do have the option of holding "placement of their recycling material" until service is up and running.

The City of Plano says the recycling center on 14th Street is probably a "total loss" after the fire. Recycling collection for residents has been canceled through Friday, the City said.

Republic is working to find short-term options so Plano and Richardson can resume collections.

Visit the City of Plano and City of Richardson's websites for more information.

