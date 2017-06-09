A semi truck was involved in a chase that ended in a fiery crash on eastbound Interstate 30 in Arlington at Cooper Street. (Photo: WFAA)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A SWAT team is attempting a forced entry after a police chase ends in a fiery crash on I-30 Friday.

Officials have closed off roads of I-30 near Cooper Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.





The chase initially started in Fort Worth when police noticed a semi driver driving erratically, striking other vehicles. A police chase ensued as the truck reached speeds up to 100 mph.



The truck plowed through concrete barriers before crashing.



The driver, who has not been identified at this time, was able to escape and was sent to the hospital, Fort Worth Police say. A person inside the semi was taken into custody, according to Arlington police.



Road closures have created a major traffic delay in the area. People have gathered outside on the service road to watch the crash scene.



