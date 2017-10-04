Raw sewage floods Grand Prairie home

(Photo: Jobin Panicker, WFAA, WFAA)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- Kimberly Miller was excited to remodel her parent's Grand Prairie home of 30 years. She had the carpet torn out and put down wood throughout the house. She had the commode taken out, so workers could install the flooring in the bathroom.



Taking out the toilet may have been the beginning of her nightmare and, frankly, every neighbor's nightmare. Raw sewage from the neighborhood flooded her home in August.



"I don't even know what to do next. I'm at a loss, I'm at a stalemate right now," Miller said.



There are boxes stacked throughout the home. Also, there are brand new appliances sitting in her living room ready to be opened. Miller says she cannot finish remodeling her home until the floor is redone. It is apparent by looking at the baseboards that the sewage had come up two inches in certain parts of her home.



"When there's a stoppage, the sewage backs up. It's going to flow out to the lowest point it can find," said Ron McCuller who is the Public Works Director.



The city says there was a backup in the main line. At the same time, Kimberly's commode was out and her home was the path of least resistance.



"You couldn't even come in here. The stench you couldn't even get past the front door," she said.



Kimberly immediately called the city about the problem. The city called in a cleaning company after Kimberly's claim to the city's insurance was denied.



"We didn't have to do that, but we did that as a courtesy to suck up what sewage they can," McCuller said.



Kimberly says the cleaning company did not move furniture because of its policy. McCuller confirmed to WFAA that the cleaning company had liability issues with moving anything in the home. WFAA did witness there's what appears to be raw sewage still stuck to her floors. Kimberly says she has made attempts to clean it but is afraid of making physical contact with the raw sewage.



"I just know that it is filthy," she said.



Kimberly says her floor needs to be replaced after it was saturated with sewage for hours. McCuller tells WFAA it offered a second cleaning, but that homeowner refused. The city ultimately said it is not responsible for these sorts of cases. Ron says the city was not negligent and was responsive in this situation.



Miller says her son, who serves overseas, had plans to brings the family for Thanksgiving. Miller says her house is not the right environment for her one-year-old grandchild.



"He was planning on coming here for the holidays, and now there is no place," she said.



Kimberly walks from towel to towel, so she can avoid the floor. There's a fan on in every room to aerate the room. That's how she's been living for the last two months.



Miller is looking to hire an attorney. Meanwhile, the city has installed a smart meter on a nearby manhole that will monitor future sewage blockages.

© 2017 WFAA-TV