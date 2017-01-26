Despite feeling re-victimized, a North Texas rape victim fights for a voice

The passage of time hasn't healed the wounds of that night. Every day Sherry thinks about it - the night she became a rape victim.

The passage of time hasn't healed the wounds of that night. Every day Sherry thinks about it. Memories come in fragments -- a nightmarish puzzle that still haunts her 15 months later.



"It's not something that I can just get over," Sherry says.



News 8 is not using her last name because Sherry is a rape victim. She’s talking because she is hurt. She is angry. She feels re-victimized by her university’s police department and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.



She was escorted out of a prosecutor’s office when she asked questions. She was denied records related to her own case from SMU.



"I was expecting people whose jobs solely are to stand up for victims of sexual assault to do their jobs and instead what I was met with was the exact opposite," Sherry said.



After News 8 contacted top officials of newly appointed DA Faith Johnson, they met with Sherry this week for nearly two hours. Afterward, they decided to present her case to the grand jury again and to let her tell the story of what she says happened to her on the night of Sept. 26, 2015.



That night was homecoming at her alma mater, Southern Methodist University. She was a recent graduate.



"I was really super excited," she said. “A lot of friends were flying into town specifically for the event.”



That night, she met a friend's brother for the first time. They were drinking a lot. She didn’t worry because she was with friends. They walked over to campus for pre-game festivities. She’d noticed him lingering, but didn’t think too much of it.



“Leading up to that moment, I felt normal,” she says. “I felt completely safe.”



Later, she got separated from her other friends. Sherry last remembers walking toward the student center with the friend's brother. She says she blacked out and came to alone with him in the student center basement.



“I woke up crawling on my knees and throwing up and crying and heaving and hyperventilating,” she said.



She tried to crawl away from him. When she tried to use her phone, she says he put her hand over her mouth. She managed to grab his phone and call a mutual friend.



Her voice came over the Bluetooth speaker of that mutual friend. Friends heard her hysterical voice. She begged them to come get her.



“Sherry sounded distraught,” says a female friend, who asked that News 8 not name her.



Two of her friends went inside the student center to get her.



“She was so relieved to see us,” the female friend says. “She clearly did not want to be near him.”



The friend’s brother told her friends that he had been “hooking up” with Sherry and she started “freaking out.”



“He told me she was really drunk and he had been trying to take care of her,” the male friend says.



The friend’s brother walked away. Sherry never saw him again. He quickly left the state, returning home.



Sherry’s friends took her back to her apartment.



"She told me what had happened,” the female friend said. “She wanted to go shower. I was like no. I'm going to have to be your friend. We need to go to the hospital."



They took an Uber to the campus police station. An SMU police officer drove them

to the hospital.



At the hospital, she underwent a rape exam. She felt no pain. She was numb. She was in shock.



Sherry was bruised on her knees and arms. Hospital records show she had vaginal bleeding and redness. The records describe her as avoiding eye contact, talking and crying at the same time, having tremors and clenching her jaw.



Friends also found blood on the seat in the car. They have no doubt Sherry was raped.



“She wouldn’t make such a big deal about something that didn’t happen,” the female friend says. “I don’t know what his story is but from the injuries on her body and the way she reacted, yes, I think she was raped.”



Sherry says she knew for sure she had been raped when police told her that they had found semen.



She initially didn't give police his name.



“I couldn’t think clearly and I didn’t want to make a mistake,” she says.



But she soon did and told police her story. She wanted him prosecuted.



“I don't think you can consent when you are crawling and crying and throwing up,” she says.



Sherry’s memories of that night are fragmented and incomplete as is so often the case with victims of trauma.



“Survivors may not remember things in a linear fashion, first A, then B, then C,” said Monica Urbaniak, clinical director of the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center. “They remember things in a disjointed fashion.”



Sherry decided that she wanted to testify. She met with the prosecutor assigned to her case in April.

The prosecutor promised she would receive a letter letting her know when her case was going to the grand jury.



“I do expect that the grand jury may want to hear from you,” the prosecutor wrote in an email. “We will make sure you receive plenty of notice.”



Sherry repeatedly emailed the prosecutor assigned trying to find out if the case had been set. Weeks went by with no response.



In early June, she got an email from the prosecutor apologizing for not contacting her and letting her know that the grand jury had declined to indict her attacker. The prosecutor said a letter had been mailed May 17 – a letter that Sherry never received.



“Unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done at this point,” the prosecutor wrote.



Sherry was devastated. She asked for a meeting. The prosecutor agreed to meet.



Sherry’s friend, Kristi Motley, a Dallas attorney, accompanied her to the meeting. At first, the DA’s office didn't want Motley in the meeting. They waited for about 15 minutes before the prosecutor relented and allowed Motley in.



“If she had any inkling of not needing to bring me back at that juncture, it was pretty clear that she needed me there,” Motley said.



Sherry was looking for answers. She hoped that maybe the prosecutor would agree to reopen the case and let her testify. She wanted to know why she had not gotten the letter. They asked for a copy of it. Motley suggested that perhaps it had gone to the wrong address.



“She stood up and, “No, you may not have a copy of that letter. You need to get out. You need to get out now,’” Motley says.



Sherry and Motley were then escorted out of the office.



“It became so upsetting that I actually came to tears because of their treatment of Sherry,” Motley said. “It was like she was being raped all over again.”



It made Sherry feel what far too many rape victims end up feeling: blamed for their own rape. People she knew had hinted that maybe if she hadn’t drunk so much then it wouldn’t have happened.



“This is one of those crimes where we put a lot of accountability on the survivor’s behavior vs. what the perpetrator was doing,” Urbaniak said. “We’re looking for reasons to blame the victim.”



But Sherry wasn’t about to give up the fight for answers. Sherry kept meticulous records of every email. She made a timeline of everything she remembered from that night. She requested her hospital records.



She filed an open records request with SMU. SMU appealed to the Attorney General. With Motley’s help, she wrote a letter to the AG explaining why she should have access to her records.



SMU argued, according to the AG, that "the information at issue would harm the privacy interest of the suspect." The AG rejected that claim, but agreed the university could withhold documents since the case did not result in "a conviction or deferred adjudication."



“This is not the behavior of organizations that are looking to protect this witness and advocate on her behalf,” Motley says. “This is the behavior of those who are looking to hide something to protect themselves, to protect a university in this town and frankly to protect a rapist and that is unacceptable in my mind.”



In September, Sherry received a heavily redacted one-page police report. Nothing else. SMU even redacted her name.



“So you give me a sheet of paper that has no information on it whatsoever, then why bother?” Sherry says.



SMU spokesman Kent Best said in response to a request for comment that the university’s police department “released records in this matter to Ms. Zhang in accordance with the directive of the Office of Attorney General.”



The spokesman added that the university could not comment on individual cases, but that the university’s “foremost concern is the safety and well-being of the campus community, including campus visitors.”



“The university takes cases of sexual assault very seriously,” Best wrote.



For Sherry, the last 15 months have been a long, painful journey.



For weeks after the attack, Sherry couldn't look people in the eye. She was afraid to leave the house. She didn’t drink for months. She had panic attacks – a common experience for many sexual assault survivors. She still has panic attacks. She goes to counseling weekly at the rape crisis center.



“I also felt like I didn't deserve to be out and you know happy,” she says.



She still cries a lot. She uses sarcasm to mask the pain. As we spoke, two friends, who were there to provide moral support, comforted her when she broke down in tears.



“She’s bright, social, funny, strong willed,” Motley says. “She’s a person who knows who she is and that unfortunately has been taken away from her in the past year and a half because of what happened to her at SMU.”



Sherry is thankful to the new DA for deciding that her case will be presented again to the grand jury. She’s well aware that it may not change the outcome, but at least she will get her chance to tell her story.



“I’m surprised and I’m also relieved,” she said.



Either way, she will never feel the same way about the alma mater she used to love so much.



“I can’t even pass by campus without just being so freaking angry that this happened to me,” she said.

