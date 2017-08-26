Rain from Hurricane Harvey possible in North Texas, washout not likely

While Harvey continues to spin southeast of San Antonio near Victoria, TX, its impact on North Texas will continue to be minimal.



We will see passing showers and storms, but significant problems are unlikely. Any showers or storms could be heavy, but will likely not last long enough to cause flooding problems. Today and tomorrow will not be a washout in North Texas, but a few rounds of rain or storms are possible. Otherwise, we’ll stay cloudy, have below normal temps, and winds could be breezy at times.



As you head farther south, rain will become more widespread, and flooding problems may exist mainly for the areas of Central Texas and into southern East Texas. Keep this in mind if you have to travel this weekend.



Some spotty showers or storms may linger into Monday, but once again will likely not cause problems.

