(Photo: Byron Harris, WFAA)

Protests over President Trump's executive order erupt at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Sunday morning as growing frustration spreads nationwide.



Travelers leaving the international arrivals were greeted by large crowds holding signs, demanding the release of those held up at the U.S. customs.

Nine people are still being held at this time. Three more people detained from an Emirates flight. Earlier on Saturday, up to 50 people were being detained -- some families waiting for several hours before being released while others were told they may be placed on a returning flight.

Lawyers called to the airport have been working among loud chants by demonstrators and families.



Other families celebrated a victory. There was a moment of celebration early Saturday evening when the first person was let through - a grandmother from Syria. Her daughter Mariam Yasin lives in Dallas and was waiting for her mother, who she says is a permanent resident with a green card and was returning to the US after traveling abroad.



The demonstrations come on the heels of President Trump's travel ban for an immediate suspension of immigration from seven countries with ties to terror for 90 days, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

