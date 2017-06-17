Protesters rally in Dallas to end police brutality

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS - Hundreds of people joined a march to end police brutality on Saturday.



The protest was called "A March for Jordan," inspired by Jordan Edwards, an unarmed teenager killed by a Balch Springs police officer earlier in April. Mothers Against Police Brutality, Texas Organizing Project, and other groups hosted the march that started at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Dallas and ended at Pike Park.

The group called on members of the audience to get involved in their communities and to register to vote. City and faith leaders spoke at a rally that followed. Among them was an emotional Odelle Edwards, the father of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

"Every day I look at my kids and my family, and I see the hurt in their eyes, and I try to be strong for them," Edwards told the crowd, "It is so hard. I'm going to miss Jordan. I'm going to miss him a lot." His family hopes the officer who killed his son will be indicted for the shooting.



The officer who shot and killed Jordan has since been fired. The Balch Springs Police Department turned over its investigation into the incident to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

The march and rally lasted for several hours. Relatives of other people killed at the hands of police took to the stage to speak. Before the event wrapped up, a sign dedicating the park to Santos Rodriguez was unveiled. The 12-year-old was murdered by a Dallas police officer in 1973.

People in Saturday's group also marched against SB4, known as the "sanctuary city" bill.

