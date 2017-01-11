Prosecutors to review child porn images found on Twin Peaks bikers' phones

System.Object

WACO - The McLennan County District Attorney's office will review thousands of images of child pornography found on the cell phones of bikers involved in the Twin Peaks shootings, a source told Channel 6 Wednesday night.

District Attorney Abel Reyna said his office sent an email to defense attorneys late last year saying they could not turn over the cell phone discovery until they had reviewed everything on them.

Reyna would not specifically say what was on the phones but Channel 6 did confirm some of the phones had child pornography.

Police recovered 206 cell phones and five other electronic devices from the scene of the shootout.

Nine bikers were killed and more than 20 others injured when rival biker gangs opened fire on each other in the parking lot of the Waco Twin Peaks on May 17, 2015.

