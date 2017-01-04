Prosecutors looking at Johnny Manziel video

Prosecutors are trying to decide if Heisman Trophy-winner Johnny Manziel violated his deal with a Dallas County judge.
TMZ posted the video from Manziel's Snapchat of him partying at a Miami nightclub on New Year's, the same location where Colleen Crowley was seen partying that same night.
Crowley is the same woman from his domestic assault case, where he was ordered to have no contact with her, as part of his deal.
The documents obtained by WFAA show that Manziel must complete an anger management course, attend a domestic violence victim impact panel, and take part in the NFL's policy and program for substance abuse or a rehabilitation program.
The 23-year-old former Cleveland quarterback is accused of hitting and threatening Crowley during a night out in January.
