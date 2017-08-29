Proposed plans to redevelop Golf Club of Dallas to be discussed

DALLAS – Neighbors in the Red Bird area of Oak Cliff are busy trying to get to the bottom line of rumors about the proposed sale and development of property currently known as the Golf Club of Dallas.

Neighbors say, last week, they began hearing discussions about Huffines Communities' alleged plans demolish the golf course's run down club house and develop the property located on the 2200 block of Red Bird Lane.



Homeowners living near the golf course say they were told hundreds of homes would be built on the property, but they were getting little information about the proposed plans from Dallas City Hall or their council representative.

District 3 Councilman Casey Thomas, II is scheduling a Sept. 6 community meeting to discuss future plans for the Golf Club of Dallas.

According to Donald Huffines, his team with Huffines Communities is looking into major redevelopment at the Golf Club of Dallas location. Huffines says, pending zoning, the development company would like to flip the property into a "signature community." He suggested hundreds of homes built on the site could range from $250,000, on the low end, to $450,000.

Huffines also suggested the proposed plans could include several attractive amenities, including walking trails and features that would be supported by an HOA.

Plans for the property are still in the early stages.

Councilman Thomas' community meeting about the proposed plans will be held at 6:30 p.m, Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the golf Club of Dallas, 2200 W. Red Bird Lane.

