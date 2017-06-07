Students honor 'green' teacher who passed from cancer

(Photo: Mesquite ISD)

MESQUITE - For more than 10 years, Kimberly Jordan turned children on to recycling as leader of the "Green Team" at the Ruby Shaw Elementary School in Mesquite.

Students with the Green Team were responsible for picking up the school's recycling each Friday. Jordan was even know to "dumpster dive," sifting through trash bins for items that should have been recycled.

It was that type of dedication that ultimately led to her being awarded the Viewer's Choice Eco-Educator Award in May of 2016.

Nine months later, Jordan passed at the age of 61 after a brief struggle with cancer. But she hasn't been forgotten.

Students, staff and loved ones honored the teacher with a community garden, complete with a purple "Buddy Bench," at the school where she dedicated so much of her time.

Friends, family and students say Jordan will be dearly missed. However, they say she'll always be remembered with the new garden.

