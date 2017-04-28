Project Green Eco Winner: Daniel Kinkade

This week we're announcing WFAA's Project Green Eco-Educator winners! These are teachers in the community who lead, create, and execute projects that educate students on green initiatives and improve the quality of the environment.

WFAA's Colleen Coyle surprised our 6th-8th Grade Winner Thursday morning! Congratulations Daniel Kinkade of Dewitt Perry Middle School! Mr. Kinkade heads up the Perry Growers Club, a free after school program designed to introduce students to gardening and the outdoors!

Dewitt Perry serves predominantly lower income students who are getting hands-on learning opportunities through this program. Mr. Kinkade told us he assumed everyone knew where food comes from, but many of these students had never been taught these concepts. The garden is also labeled in Spanish to help the students learning English. Mr. Kinkade had a garden growing up and wants his Dewitt Perry kids to have the same experience.

"One of the most rewarding things is when students are able to grow even a carrot or radish or lettuce. They get extremely excited because they get to follow that path and see where their food comes from - and they get to see the inner relationships involved," Mr. Kinkade said.

As one of this year’s Eco-Educators, Mr. Kinkade received $1000 donated by WFAA Project Green and KHovnanian Homes to keep his project going! He hopes to put this toward a new wildflower garden full of native Texas plants. Congratulations!

