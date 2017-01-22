Procession route for Little Elm Det. Jerry Walker killed in the line of duty

The community is coming together to honor Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
The community is planning to line the streets of Eldorado from FM 720 through Little Elm. Residents are encouraged to hang flags, place blue ribbons or display blue lights to pay their respects.
Detective Walker, 48, was killed Jan. 17 when a man began shooting at officers in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove. The incident blocked several roads in the subdivision and halted bus routes from entering in the area. Walker, the longest serving employee of Little Elm PD at 18 years, leaves behind four children.
On Monday, Detective Walker will be moved from the funeral home in Aubrey, through Little Elm to Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano for the public viewing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The procession is expected to begin around 3:30 p.m.
From Aubrey:
- South on Hwy 377
- South on FM 424
- East on Hwy 380
- South on FM 720
- East on Eldorado Parkway
- South on Dallas North Tollway
- Exit Legacy/Tennyson
- West on Tennyson - Midway
- Enter Prestonwood Baptist Church
