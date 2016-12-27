Princess Leia fans remember Fisher for breaking molds

Star Wars fans across the country mourned the loss of a princess -- Carrie Fisher died of a heart attack at just 60-years-old.



In North Texas many gathered Tuesday at Order 66 Toys, a nationally known Star Wars collectors shop near owned by father and son Jeff and Joshua Durazzo.



"We just opened the doors and people came here to honor Carrie," Jeff said.



Men and women alike said Fisher was instrumental in destroying the "damsel in distress" role for women, instead, making Leia a woman in charge.



"Time after time men would try to get her on the ropes, and Leia would turn it back on them. Carrie was instrumental in playing that role that way," Joshua said.



Six-year-old Star Wars fan Ryleigh Speck came to Order 66 Tuesday to buy Leia toys. The aspiring actress says she likes the princess' hair but more than that she likes her strength.



"She's just really, really strong," Specks said.



Adults like Elizabeth Baker remember the same impact when they were children.



"I was an only child, and I pretended to be her. I pretended to be smart and strong and courageous just like her," Baker said.



Joshua Durazzo adds Fisher had a major impact on men too, calling Leia "every true nerd's first love."



"But I love seeing these big movies with women as the central character. I don't think that would have happened if it weren't for Carrie and what she did," Durazzo said.



Many people shed tears at Order 66 Toys Tuesday for a woman who they say changed movies and pop culture forever, a legacy and a force that will live on.

Copyright 2016 WFAA