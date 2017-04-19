President George H.W. Bush remains in hospital for observation

President George H.W. Bush waits on the field prior to the start of the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

President George H.W. Bush will remain at Methodist Hospital for observation after being treated for a mild case of pneumonia, according to a statement.

Jim McGrath, the family spokesman, released the following statement Wednesday morning:

President George H. W. Bush remains under observation at Houston Methodist Hospital as he continues to gain strength following his recovery from a mild case of pneumonia. Mr. Bush had a good night’s rest, and his spirits are high. Although he will not be discharged today, he is already looking forward to going home to Mrs. Bush who has been constantly by his side.

Bush, 92, was hospitalized Friday for a persistent cough.

President George H.W. Bush returns to hospital with pneumonia

The former president spent two weeks in Methodist back in January with pneumonia. He was on a ventilator and in ICU but rallied, and had been doing fine.

In February, Bush and wife Barbara, who was also hospitalized in January, took part in the pregame coin toss at the Super Bowl at NRG Stadium.

In March, the Bushes were honored by the Mensch International Foundation, for their service to others.

Earlier this month, "41" was visited by former President Bill Clinton, who gave him a pair of colorful socks.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.

He served as president from 1989 to 1993.

The Bushes celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in January.





