The Bedford Police Department said in a Facebook post that Kaytlynn Cargill disappeared while walking her dog near the Oak Wood Apartments. (Photo: Bedford Police, WFAA)

BEDFORD, TEXAS - Police are continuing to work leads and tips related to the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl who was first reported missing from a park near her home on Monday night.



The Bedford Police Department said in a Facebook post that Kaytlynn Cargill disappeared while walking her dog near the Oak Creek Apartments.

Detectives were at the complex again on Wednesday evening. Neighbors in the area say they are increasingly fearful for the little girl’s safety.

Bedford police detectives were also spotted at an Arlington landfill late Wednesday afternoon, where police confirmed a body was discovered by a worker a few hours earlier.

Arlington police say they are trying to see if the body found matches any local missing persons cases.

Bedford police are not confirming or indicating it is Kaytlynn, but instead say they are awaiting more information from the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office.

© 2017 WFAA-TV