Police stand-off ends, suspect found dead in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A five-hour standoff ended after officials entered the home and found a suspect dead, next to a rifle they believe was used to shoot at two Arlington police officers Tuesday evening.



According to Arlington police, the officer was executing a warrant at a home in the 4300 block of Kelly Hill and Kelly Elliot roads at about 4:30 p.m.



As the SWAT team approached from both the front and back yards, someone inside opened fire from the front of the house, hitting one officer in the leg and second officer in the hand. The second injured officer was treated at the scene. The suspect was also shot.



Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Charges are pending.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson sent out a tweet that the officer who was shot is in stable condition. "At the hospital with our officer. Our officer is alert, stable and receiving excellent care. Thank you for your prayers of support."



