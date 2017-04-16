Police: Son sought in Plano man's murder

An initial investigation identified his son, 28-year-old Kenneth Alleman Midgley II as a suspect. (Photo: Plano Police, Custom)

PLANO -- Police are searching for a man accused of murdering his father.



According to police, 50-year-old Kenneth Alleman Midgley was found dead inside his home in the 4700 block of Nocona Drive. Officers were called to the home Saturday at about 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

An initial investigation identified his son, 28-year-old Kenneth Alleman Midgley II, as a suspect. Detectives obtained a warrant on a murder charge.

Police said Midgley II is believed to be driving a four-door, charcoal-colored, 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD pickup truck with a Texas license plate, BVL5331.

Police are urging the public to call 911 if anyone has seen the suspect or the vehicle matching the description.

© 2017 WFAA-TV