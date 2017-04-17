Police shoot suspected truck thief in Fair Park after chase

Fair Park chase

DALLAS -- A chase that circled Deep Ellum multiple times ended on the Fair Park fairgrounds early Monday morning with police shooting a suspected truck thief.

Police say it began at about 2 a.m. when a "bait vehicle" used to catch auto thieves was stolen near Walnut Hill. Officers began to chase the suspect, but backed off near Deep Ellum because they did not want to put other drivers in danger. However, just minutes later the truck was spotted near Fair Park and officers resumed pursuit.

A WFAA photographer was in the area and saw the truck barge through a closed entrance at Fair Park’s gate #5. Police followed, and an officer fired a shot after the suspect rammed a police car.

Moments later, the officers could be seen pulling the injured driver out of the truck before he was put into an ambulance. He is currently in critical condition.

It is not clear what led police to open fire on the truck or if one of the officers’ lives was in put in imminent danger.

Bait cars are typically equipped with a device allowing police to disable the engine. However, that device did not work in this case.

