APD: Missing officer who faked his own death captured in Dallas-area

UPDATE: The Austin police officer who was reported missing and is believed to have tried to fake his own death was captured in the Dallas-area, two law enforcement sources told KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski Wednesday morning.

Later on in the day, he was booked into the Travis County Jail.

He was previously believed to be alive in Mexico, according to Plohetski.

APD Interim Chief Brian Manley released a statement Wednesday afternoon that said Martin was taken into custody without incident at the DFW airport. He was coming from Colombia to DFW and then to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Martin was taken into custody and is being transported to APD and will be booked into Travis County jail.

"APD would like to thank everyone for their concerns expressed for Officer Martin’s safe," Manley said in the statement. "I would like to personally thank APD’s Cold Case Unit for their hard work, as well as Val Verde County Sheriff's Office, National Parks Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Division Game Wardens, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Marshals."

Manley said Martin will be placed on restricted duty and the case remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officer Coleman Martin, 29, is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of "false report," which caused a search for his whereabouts.

KVUE spoke with Martin's wife -- who is asking to remain anonymous -- on Saturday.

"Cole recently received a new prescription medication," she told KVUE. "The side effects were causing him to be depressed and think irrationally. We want him to know his family loves him unconditionally and wants him home safe."

According to an affidavit, Martin's wife called police on Tuesday, April 25, and reported that he was suicidal. She told officers that he left their residence around 10 a.m. that morning, telling her he was leaving for a while to "clear his head." She stated that around 10:15 a.m. he sent her a text message containing a photo of a handwritten note that said he was going to commit suicide and drown himself in a lake near the border of Mexico.

Investigators found that Martin withdrew $300 from the couple's joint bank account around 11 a.m. that morning and purchased gas 15 minutes later. He then bought a raft at an Academy Sports store in Austin, got $50 cash back then got food at a Wendy's in Live Oak, Texas at 3:50 p.m. A transaction showed that he also purchased rope and concrete clocks from a Home Depot store, according to the affidavit.

APD entered Martin and his vehicle into the state and national computer databases for law enforcement to be on the lookout for him. Texas DPS reported that Martin was stopped by a Trooper near Uvalde around 6 p.m. and Martin told the Trooper he was on his way to Mexico for a vacation. The Trooper didn't see any signs of distress and let Martin continue on his way.

The affidavit said that around 7 a.m. on April 26, law enforcement with the Amistad National Recreation Area reported that Martin's vehicle was found near the lake. A "suicide note," the same one Martin to his wife in a text message, was found on the seat of his vehicle.

A raft was found on the shore a few miles from where Martin's vehicle was parked. Martin's date of birth and date of death (4/25/17) along with his initials and his wife's initials were written on the raft. Investigators also found the remnants of a concrete block and scrapes on the raft that indicated that a block had been pushed over the side. Investigators began to search the lake for Martin's body.

Investigators discovered that Martin had a close relationship with a woman other than his wife. On April 27, investigators interviewed the woman and she provided evidence that Martin was still alive and the entire event had been an attempt to fake his own death. She showed investigators an email that Martin sent her after the alleged suicide telling her that it was a success.

