Police: No signs of forced entry in Fort Worth woman's murder

Molly Matheson

FORT WORTH -- Nearly 48 hours after 22-year-old Molly Matheson's body was discovered, crime scene investigators continued to collect evidence and perform forensic tests at her garage apartment on Waits Avenue.



On Wednesday, Fort Worth Police revealed there were no signs of a forced entry in this crime. Sgt. Joe Loughman said they couldn't say whether Matheson knew the person who strangled her in her bathroom apartment.

Loughman also said the 22-year-old likely died sometime Sunday night or Monday morning. Matheson's mother discovered her body, police said, around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

As police did their work, friends and family continued flooding Facebook with public posts, honoring the woman who had so much life left.

"I'm so sick over finding out that I lost another friend from high school! What is our world coming to!?" Kaylie Kovach wrote on Facebook. "You were such a beautiful soul Molly Matheson. Hope you are having fun in Heaven. Prayers for the entire family and friends."

Kovach graduated with Matheson from Keller's Timber Creek High School in 2012.

"Just the quality of her being a friend to everybody," is how Kovach describes how she'll remember Matheson. "There wasn’t a person she wasn’t friends with, she knew everyone. Such a bright soul."



Matheson's brother posted on social media there will be a service Tuesday at 2 p.m., but did not provide other details.



It is a crime that makes no sense to anyone who knew the young woman, who was involved in church and had a clever sense of humor. Friends are left with shock, heartache and questions.

"Nobody could ever hate her. Nobody could ever hate her. She was just so amazing," Kovach says.

Police say they have made no arrests in this case.

© 2017 WFAA-TV