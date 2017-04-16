Police need your helping finding Dallas woman

Aszeta Wray Wallace, 67, was last seen in the 7300 block of Brierfield Drive around 5:30 a.m. She is 5’2” tall and weighs around 140 pounds

DALLAS — Police are asking for your help in finding a Dallas woman who was last seen early Sunday.

Aszeta Wray Wallace, 67, was last seen in the 7300 block of Brierfield Drive around 5:30 a.m. She is 5’2” tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Wallace was wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans with purple shoes. She was also wearing a light brown straw hat.

Dallas police said Wallace suffers from Alzheimer’s and might be disoriented.

Please call 911 or police at 214-671-4268 if you see Wallace.

