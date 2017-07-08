Police looking for thief who stole a walker from a 15-year-old with cerebral palsy

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - David Burgos’ modified walker, with swiveling wheels, a fold-down seat and a sewn-on Texas Rangers cushion, was his only means of getting around.

But to the thief who stole it from his family’s North Side porch, it was just a little more scrap metal.

Now police are looking for the man who was captured on the Burgos family’s home surveillance video taking the walker from the porch early Thursday morning. The same man was captured on video the same night stealing a flag pole from Burgos’ grandparents, who live four houses down on Belmont Avenue.

Thankfully for David, who has cerebral palsy, friends and family have stepped up and donated both a walker for him to use temporarily, along with more than $3,000 to replace one of life’s necessities for the young man on the go.



“David is just so thankful, we all are,” said Nina Burgos, David’s mother. “David is so happy he will soon have another walker.”

