Police identify man shot to death in Euless

EULESS -- Police identified the man shot to death in Euless late Wednesday as Tsvetomir Neshkov.

Officers were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Henslee Drive where they found the 27-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound, police said.

Neshkov was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine and then airlifted to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas where he died during surgery.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting but will not be identified until they are arraigned on Monday, said Sgt. Scott Peterson, police spokesman.

Detectives are still investigating the motive.



