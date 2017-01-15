Police: Driver intentionally ran over man who died in Dallas

Getty Images

DALLAS -- Dallas police are searching for a driver who they say intentionally struck a man who later died.



Police say the 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital after being struck on Saturday.



A surveillance video released by police shows the sport utility vehicle making a U-turn and going up onto the sidewalk as a man starts running. The view is then blocked by a building.



Police say after talking with witnesses, it was determined that the driver of a sport utility vehicle intentionally ran over the man.

