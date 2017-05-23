Plug-in could help cities catch, fix potholes quickly

(Photo: Sadeghi, Chris)

IRVING (WFAA) -- Potholes can make for a rough ride or an annoying bump in the road but the damage they cause can have a much greater impact. Deteriorating roads will cost American businesses around $240 billion by the year 2022 according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

And the problem gets much worse as time goes on. The ASCE estimates a road repair will cost seven times as much if left unfixed for five years. Earlier this month, a man sued the City of Dallas for not fixing potholes and putting drivers in danger.

But the group Thing for Things is trying to fix the problem in North Texas, not using concrete but technology.

“Right now, cities deal with this by relying on the common population to report issues with streets or they will send out trucks to manually look at the problems,” said Thing for Things CEO Ashok Sami. “It would be nice to automate the whole process and get data from a lot of different automobiles on the street.”

The answer they came up with is a small plug-in which can attach to most any vehicle and collects data on road conditions. Using GPS coordinates, the plug-in can gauge the location and severity of potholes based on the vehicle's vibrations. Sami believes the technology and the data it collects would be very valuable to cities when it comes to quick and cost-effective road maintenance.

“The real use is looking at the data historically and the current conditions. When you put all of that together, it adds a lot of value.”

Thing for Things said they have had preliminary discussions with the cities of Richardson and Arlington about their prototype and how they might use the technology. Cities typically have a fleet of vehicles spread across many different departments. Sami said outfitting those vehicles with the plug-in allows a city to collect pothole and road condition data all through their normal course of business.

Once enough data is collected, Sami said it could be shared in the form of an app for drivers to see what route to their destination provides the best road conditions.

