Plano woman gets stitches after attacked by stray dog

PLANO, Texas -- A Plano mother is recovering after being attacked by a stray dog while jogging. Lea Ann Day is a registered nurse and on this Tuesday morning she should be at work. Instead, she's stuck home in her living room, and the nurse is now a patient.

"If it had been a smaller human, a smaller weaker woman, it could have easily killed someone -- it was trying to bring me down to the ground," Day said.

Monday evening, Day was running in her neighborhood when she felt sharp teeth dig into the back of her leg.

"It took a couple of seconds before I even knew what had me," Day said. Day drove herself to the hospitals and needed 12 stitches to close up her wounds.



From her hospital bed, she realized she wasn't the first dog attack victim.

Turns out there are two dogs, believed to roam together, that ran for ten months. There was post on a community Facebook page warning neighbors. "I would just like to know that Plano is, actively working to catch these dogs and that somebody gets them before they get killed."

Turns out the City of Plano Animal Services Director is well aware of the issue.

"I've been doing this for over 20 years working in animal shelters, and I've never seen two dogs behave in this manner," said Jamey Cantrell the Director of Animal Services for the City of Plano.

The city says they've spent months trying to catch these two strays that just don't behave like stray dogs.

They've been spotted, together, across Plano -- as far as 20 miles between sightings. The city believes they are to blame for at least eight bites on humans in the past 10 months.

"We've been very frustrated as well. There is nobody that wants those dogs picked up more than we do," Cantrell said.

As for Day, her hope is that the two dogs will be caught before they sink their teeth into someone else.

If you see the dogs call Plano Animal Services, (972) 769-4360 -- if you feel your in danger call 911.

