A second anti-Islam post and other questionable Facebook posts shared by Plano city councilman Tom Harrison were discovered Sunday, but Harrison said he is not planning to resign from his position, despite Mayor Harry Rosiliere calling for him to step down.

The Plano council voted 7-1 in a special session Sunday to censure Harrison for the posts. A censure is typically a formal statement of criticism.

On Wednesday, Harrison shared a post that showed a student wearing a hijab with the caption, "Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools."

The city of Plano on Sunday released several other questionable posts to WFAA that had been shared by Harrison on Facebook.

One post said, "In the 21st Century, All Slave Owners Are Muslims. Their Allies Are The Democrats." In another post, Harrison shared a link to an article headlined, "Hard Truth About Welfare Programs And The Black Community."

Harrison also shared a picture of Robert E. Lee from a Facebook page called "Confederate." The photo had the caption: "New Orleans may be taking his likeness down but we true southerners will honor him today."

@Tom4Plano said he will not resign. @PlanoMayorHarry calls for a censure. The vote was 7 to 1. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/LvCEFTpKVn — Cleo Greene (@cgreeneWFAA) February 18, 2018

Harrison had released a statement on Wednesday, apologizing for "the unintentional hurt I caused by reposting something on my personal Facebook page that wrongfully implied I am anti-Muslim."

"My intent on inputting this on my personal Facebook page was to emphasize that Christianity is not the only religion being targeted for exlcusion in our public school," Harrison's statement said. "It was not meant as a personal attack against the Islamic faith."

