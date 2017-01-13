'Proud to be something': Plano 911 operator retires after 30 years

For 30 years, Debbie Panduru served the people of Plano as the voice on the other end of 911 dispatch calls.

Debbie Panduru of Dallas never thought she would be dispatching 911 calls for Plano police for as long as she had. She remembers answering an ad in the paper as the city decided to start its dispatch program.

Last week, Panduru gave her final transmission after 30 years.

"When people ask my mom what I do she says, 'she tells cops where to go,'" she laughed.

Described by officers as a no-nonsense and a by-the-book dispatcher, Debbie says she learned quickly that she needed to be confident and often forceful in her commands. She also learned that you shouldn't get too invested in the calls you receive.

Debbie said some of the calls can be very emotionally draining. In the early stages of her training she admitted she almost quit three times.

"It's going to be a difficult thing for me. You see hardened stuff all the time, but when you see someone do something for 30 years at this... that's something," said Officer Allen Klark with Plano police.

There was a crowd for Panduru's last transmission. Outside Plano City Hall, more than a dozen officers gathered outside to receive Debbie. Tearfully, she walked over to the officers and gave each a hug.

"Thank you to all of you for putting up with me and making me proud to be something, because I was very proud to serve all of you," she told the crowd that gathered.

Debbie has taken up crocheting again after 20 years. She's planning her annual trip to Puerto Vallarta. She's also looking forward to spending more time with her mother.

