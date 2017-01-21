WFAA
Photos: Women's rally on the Denton Square

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 9:40 PM. CST January 21, 2017

North Texans gather at Denton’s Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum to take part in a march in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington - Saturday, January 21, 2017.  

