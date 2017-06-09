PHOTOS: Police chase ends in crash at I-30 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A police chase involving a semi ended in a fiery crash Friday.
Earlier, the chase started when a semi began hitting vehicles on West Freeway in the area of Montgomery Street in Fort Worth.
During the chase, the semi hit several more vehicles before it crashed and caught fire in Arlington, Fort Worth police said.
