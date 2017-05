p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Helvetica} The community paid tribute to the 84 fallen Dallas police officers during a ceremony at the Dallas Police Memorial Wall.

DALLAS -- Law enforcement, families and local citizens paid tribute to the 84 Dallas police officers who have given their lives in service to our community during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Dallas Police Memorial Wall. The names of each police officer are etched into the memorial wall.

