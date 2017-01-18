Close Photos: Little Elm officer killed WFAA 10:51 AM. CST January 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (© 2017 WFAA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Remembering Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker dies in the line of duty Cafe in Azle in hot water after Facebook post on MLK Victim in Target attack fractured skull Bedford Shooting One killed in shooting outside Bedford store Witness says he heard shots fired in Little Elm VIDEO: Suspect sought after stealing Lewisville woman's credit card Two shot by police near Fair Park Man attacked in Target parking lot More Stories Little Elm officer shot and killed; barricaded… Jan 17, 2017, 4:47 p.m. Cowboys' Beasley, a Little Elm native, on fallen… Jan 18, 2017, 9:42 a.m. Bush 41 to Trump: ‘We will be with you and the… Jan 18, 2017, 11:03 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs