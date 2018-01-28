Person reportedly entered Garland apartment through window before fire, officials say

A damaged apartment building in Garland after a fire Sunday morning.

GARLAND - A person was reportedly entering a Garland apartment through a window about two minutes before the apartment building caught fire Sunday morning, authorities said.

Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire, which started about 10:40 a.m. at the Saturn Square Apartments in the 4200 block of Saturn Road.

Eight apartments were evacuated during the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Shortly before the fire started, Garland police were responding to a report of a person entering one of the apartments through a window, Fire Marshal Mike VanBuskirk said.

Five fire engines and three trucks responded to the blaze, which involved one building.

