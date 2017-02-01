Pedestrian struck and killed in North Dallas

Police lights.

DALLAS -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning.



According to police, it happened in the 11900 block of Preston Road, shortly before 7 a.m. Three vehicles were involved in the incident. One of the vehicles left the scene of the crash.



The pedestrian's identity remains unknown at this time.

