Pedestrian struck and killed in North Dallas

WFAA 12:02 PM. CST February 01, 2017

DALLAS --  An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning.

According to police, it happened in the 11900 block of Preston Road, shortly before 7 a.m. Three vehicles were involved in the incident. One of the vehicles left the scene of the crash.

The pedestrian's identity remains unknown at this time.

