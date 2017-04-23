Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Denton highway

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

DENTON -- A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday morning on Interstate 35, police said.

The name of the victim described by police as a man about 19 or 20-years-old had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Police also did not have a description of the vehicle.

Officers were alerted to a report of a body near the 2500 block of Interstate 35 and 3105 W. Prairie St. shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Police believe the victim was hit overnight and a passing motorist reported seeing the body.

The pedestrian had been in the southbound lanes, police said.

“We’re still trying to determine if he was attempting to cross or was he just walking along the highway,” Officer Bryan Cose said Sunday in a telephone interview.

