Pastor seeks new purpose for abandoned hospital in Dallas

DALLAS -- An abandoned hospital on Scyene Road is a creepy building, littered with the skeletons of old medical equipment.



The city of Dallas says the abandoned hospital is where some people break in to do drugs and commit other crimes. City inspectors say there are more than 70 safety code and fire violations.



Just last month, a Dallas K-9 was injured after falling four stories down an elevator shaft, while chasing a suspect. It's so dangerous that the city has sued the owners and told them to fix it up or demolish it.



As WFAA was working on the story, Pastor Brock showed up. "This hospital has sentimental value to us,” Brock said.



Pastor Brock says 25 years ago, his daughter Naomi was born there.



“Twenty-five years ago, the doctors told us if she lives, she would have brain damage or be brain dead, and God performed a miracle on her," Brock said.



Today, Naomi is healthy and about to be married. "No brain damage at all, totally a miracle. The doctor said it's a miracle," he said.



That's why Pastor Brock wants to save the hospital. He says next week, he plans on working out an agreement with the city and the owners to buy it and convert it into a home for pregnant teens and homeless veterans.



“We are working now to get it all secured and get it all cleared," Brock said.



Pastor Brock says he has 30 days to begin cleaning the place up. While he is still working to raise the money, he said he believes where there is a will, there is a way. Soon, this place will bring people hope and no longer despair.

