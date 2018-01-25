Parents give Italy ISD credit and criticism following school shooting

It was a packed room as Italy ISD held its first school board meeting since the shooting that injured one student.

"Nothing has ever happened like this in this little town," said Dorothy Anderson.

The meeting was held in the cafeteria where the shooting happened. On one wall, there are well-wishes written to 15-year-old Noelle Jones. Jones was shot six times and is now recovering at a Dallas hospital. The shooter, 16, was a classmate and his name is being withheld because he is a minor.

"I am convinced we did the very best we could," said one woman.

Several speakers credited the district and first responders for their swift action under pressure. First responders who arrived at the scene credited the staff for remaining calm.

But Thursday night, credit also came with criticism.

"We wanna make sure this is taken seriously because we don't know what a kid's capable of," said one parent.

Parents said there was writing on the wall that the shooter was troubled and was disciplined before.



"Parents deserve answers more than the child who did the assaulting deserves confidentiality," said one parent.

The district admitted Thursday night that there is room to grow. Superintendent Lee Joffre said he has reached out to his staff and willing to listen to parents on ways to improve the district. He ended his statement by saying, "I love you and I love your kids."

