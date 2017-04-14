Overturned truck causes delays on I-635 WB at Abrams

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Crews are working to clear the westbound lanes on Interstate 635 following a tanker crash that overturned Friday morning.

The crash closed incoming traffic between Abrams and Greenville. Traffic is being diverted off Skillman Road. Officials said roads will remain closed until at least 10 a.m.



Seven vehicles were involved in the incident. At least two people were taken to the hospital.



Drivers can take an alternative route, northbound Buckner to westbound Northwest Highway and head onto US-75 northbound to get back onto I-635.



