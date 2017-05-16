What is Wednesday's Child?

Our Wednesday's Child reports offer a glimpse into a child's life in foster care who wants more than anything to be adopted.

The children we feature are in the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services due to abuse and neglect. Families who adopt children through the agency should have an understanding or be willing to learn the dynamics of abuse and neglect.

The parental rights of these children have been terminated; therefore we are seeking an adoptive family for them. The children we feature are all ages, races, and ethnicities. The biggest population of children in foster care are sibling groups and school-age children.

WFAA and Child Protective Services partner to spotlight these children in hopes that one day a child's wish of a "forever family" will come true.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or email jennifer.teele@dfps.state.tx.us.

You can also call 817-792-4409 or 817-781-2475

