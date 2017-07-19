Wednesday's Child: Xander

Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Xander (Photo: WFAA)

Today's Wednesday's Child is a real jokester. Xander, 11, is an outgoing, fun loving kid who is smart. Real smart.



He's also in a lot of pain, and for a brief moment opened up about his loneliness.

"I'm making a super crazy house!" Xander already appreciates a firm foundation. Legoland in Grapevine even teamed him up with a Master Builder during his visit.

"Me. I'm a Lego nerd. Sue me," Xander said about his love for legos.



There's a reason he's crazy about these plastic bricks.

"Lego building kind of calms me down. I like concentrating," he said.

Xander is intelligent. You know it the moment you meet him. "Mainly I'm a builder, reader and mathematician. Pretty good at science too," he said.

Xander also likes to be a little sarcastic and tell funny jokes. He has a big personality and had us rolling with his wit.

"I'm kind of a colorful kid. I also know quite a few colorful words, none of which are meant to be said," he said in his dry sense of humor.

What is incredible about this young man is his ability to communicate what he needs, especially from parents.

"Patient. Doesn't spank. At least doesn't leave bruises when they spank," he said.

Xander has been in and out of foster care for three years. Child Protective Services says he came from an extremely neglectful and abusive household.



For a brief moment, Xander let off the jokes and spoke sincerely about his deepest desire.

"I want a family. Not to feel alone," he said. Then, Xander lowered his head for several seconds before ending with "That's what I want," he said.

Xander has suffered enough. When he turns 12 next month, the greatest gift will be finding parents who will welcome him into a home built on love.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or call La Queena Warren at 817-792-4954 or 817-304-1272.



