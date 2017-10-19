Wednesday's Child: Paige and Colton (Photo: WFAA)

It's been said, "friends are the siblings God never gave us." We have the story of a pair of siblings who are lucky to have each other. They are best friends and the only family they have left.



Most importantly, Paige and Colton are together.



Fourteen-year-old Paige and 10-year-old Colton have a lot to smile about these days. Paige wants to be a positive role model for her brother.



“I'm super bubbly," she said. "I like being with my brother and I like just talking about my future and stuff because I feel like it's going to be a really good future," she said with a bright smile.

The siblings have been in foster care two years. “Foster care, honestly it has not been good,” said Colton.



The first year in foster care Colton and Paige were separated. "It was really depressing. I didn't know what I was going to do on a day to day basis because I could call him, but it wasn't anything like seeing him and being able to hold him," said Paige.



This past year their caseworker worked hard to get them placed in the same foster home. “Every time I see my sister, it brings me hope that everything is going to be okay," said Colton.



Paige has always been more like a mother to Colton.

"For a long time, she would actually cook. When my mother wasn't there or if she was arguing with one of my step father's, she would cook for me, make sure I got a shower and everything," said Colton.

When Paige envisions the future, Colton is always in the picture.



“My brother has a really big part in my life, and we have a really good bond and I don't know what I would do without him."



Paige wants to become an actress. Colton...a mechanic.



"When I see a car and I'm allowed to go fix it and do anything with it or mess with the engine, I go crazy," said Colton.



Paige and Colton need loving parents who are patient, nurturing and above all - want to spend time with them. All they need is a chance.

Please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at the email address below, if you’re already licensed. Please remember to include the child or children’s names within the subject line. If you’re not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact 817-304-1272.

LaQueena.Warren@dfps.state.tx.us

