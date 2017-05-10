Wednesday's Child: Malik's follow-up story

It's amazing the difference a year and a half can make.



In December 2015, WFAA met a then 8-year-old Wednesday's Child who blamed himself for being in foster care. Fast forward to now and Malik has grown tremendously both internally and externally. But sadly, there's one thing that remains the same.

Do you remember Malik?



"They take good care of me. They feed me well. They care about me," Malik said.

"Do you dream about this Malik?" Cynthia Izaguirre said.



"Yes, sometimes," Malik replied.



When WFAA last met him, the now 10-year-old broke our hearts. He believed that had he just behaved better his mother would not have abandoned him at 6-years-old. This is what he told WFAA a year and a half ago.

"The reason why I am in foster care is because of the behavior I've been having, but I think I like the foster care," he said in December 2015.

Not only does Malik understand he did nothing wrong in his biological home, but he is also thriving on gratitude. He told WFAA what he is grateful for.

“This (interview), food and God," he said smiling brightly.

Malik shows tremendous growth both physically and emotionally. While we bowled at iT’Z Family, Food and Fun in Euless, he talked about how much he likes his foster home. Before rolling a bowling strike, he dedicated it to his foster mom.

"This one is for my mom,” he said. Then, he rolled a strike!

Malik continues to knock down all of his fears, like climbing the rock wall that once intimidated him.

“Kind of scared and happy though. Because I didn't used to like heights, but now I can climb it," he said.

Malik has come a long way, but there is still a pain in his heart. He put his head down and cried quietly when asked what scares him. The fear of not getting adopted is hard to shake. Malik wants a chance.



"A want a sister and a brother and a mom and dad," he said.



Malik wants a forever family who will love him and do all the caring things that parents do. He prays for that chance to one day tell his parents thank you for believing in him.

WFAA and Child Protective Services partner to spotlight these children in hopes that one day a child's wish of a "forever family" will come true.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or email jennifer.teele@dfps.state.tx.us.

You can also call 817-792-4409 or 817-781-2475.

