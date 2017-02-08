Wednesday's Child: Madison

Madison (Photo: WFAA)

Today's Wednesday's Child is a brave young woman.

Madison is only 13 years old and has been through more pain than many of us will suffer in a lifetime. Madison opened up about her life and through her tears talked about the hope she carries in her heart.

Madison's smile is the biggest and brightest you'll ever see. It's the gift she gives to everyone, especially to her horses.

"They're very relaxing and calm," she said.

Madison has been around horses all her life. She used to have one that was her best friend.

“They make me feel happy and they have healed me because of the pain that I have been through," she said. "They can help."

Madison is still grieving the loss of her biological family. It was for the best, but it hurt.

“It's hard to be in different foster homes because you're not really with your family," she said.

In her current foster home, Madison has learned a great deal of responsibility. Her foster parents are preparing Madison for adoption. Through tears, she told us how she wants to be treated.

"Loved, happy and cared for," she said.

Madison needs parents who will nurture, understand and love.

"For them to be there when I'm sad or when I need help for something or when I just feel down," she said with tears streaming down her face.

Just like she's working hard to be the very best daughter she can be, she hopes for a mom and dad who'll do the same.

"To treat me like I belong with a family," she said.

To belong as if she were a blood child is Madison's deepest desire.

"I want a whole family," she exclaimed with a smile.

