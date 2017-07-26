Wednesday's Child: Kamden, Michael, Koen are like the Three Musketeers

Wednesday's Child: Michael, Kamden and Koen (Photo: WFAA)

There are three brothers who need your attention. They might also look familiar to you because we featured them last June on our Wednesday's Child report.



Fast forward a year, and the change is noticeable when you see how much they've grown. But there's one thing that remains the same.

Kamden, Michael and their little brother Koen are like the Three Musketeers.

"He [Koen] likes mostly playing in sand and watching TV," said Kamden about his 3 year-old brother Koen.



MORE: Wednesday's Child



The boys are still praying for a forever family more than a year after we first met them in June 2016.

"There's a hole in our heart, and we're just missing something," said Kamden sadly.

The brothers feel the void of parents everyday, but it only drives them to be better just like the Knights they met at Medieval Times in Dallas.

"You want to be righteous knights," explained Knight Sam. "Righteous means you want to do good."

It's something Michael and Kamden have already been putting in to practice by taking care of each other, especially their little brother Koen.

"He's mostly cute and important to us," said Kamden.

Child Protective Services says the boys recently started living together again after getting separated.

"I just don't want to be separated from my brothers because really they're all I have left of my family," said 10 year-old Michael.

He is very smart and excels in school, especially when taking instruction. He has adjusted well in foster care.

MORE: What is Wednesday's Child? (How to adopt)

"Really hasn't been that hard on me for the past year or two because I've gotten used to it more," he said.

Nine-year-old Kamden is very sweet and loves attention. "I'm always thinking about spaghetti and meatballs," he said about his appetite.

Koen never stops jumping or playing whether it's with toys or just plain sand. The 3-year-old had a blast playing with dirt inside the Medieval Times arena with the other Knights and horses during our recent taping.



Michael, Kamden and Koen would do best in a home where structure, routine and positive reinforcement are constants. Mainly, they need a mom and dad who will love and commit to them forever.



It's Michael's prayer every night.



"To find a good family that I can live with," he said.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or call La Queena Warren at 817-792-4954 or 817-304-1272.

© 2017 WFAA-TV